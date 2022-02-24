Iris.TV Teams With EIDR To Identify and Monetize Content

Iris.TV, a video data platform, said it will be working with The Entertainment Identifier Register Association to better identify content and monetize content by bringing Iris.TV video level data with EIDR’s metadata.

By working with EIDR, Iris.TV will be able to provide media buyers with better data for contextual targeting and enable advertisers to know what content their ads ran in.

“Our goal is to deliver better business outcomes and consumer experiences using video-level data across all channels and devices, and this new partnership with EIDR allows us to extend our solutions to a new audience of premium content providers,” said Field Garthwaite, CEO of Iris.TV “Through this agreement, we are helping content providers manage and monetize their content more efficiently while providing them with the tools and a simplified workflow to execute that more effectively, safely and responsibly.”

EIDR is a not-for-profit industry association that provides universal identifies for TV and film assets.

“The goal of EIDR is to enable sharing of asset identification and essential metadata to content providers, as they seek to increase returns across a more complex distribution landscape,” said Hollie Choi at EIDR. “We are excited to welcome Iris.TV into the EIDR community and look forward to their contributions to the industry at large.” ■