GroupM’s Finecast To Use Iris.TV’s Contextual Targeting

Finecast, GroupM’s addressable TV company, is making Iris.TVs’ contextual targeting and brand safety tools directly available to Finecast’s local market clients.

At a time when more advertisers are jumping into connected TV and streaming video, the integration with Iris.TV will enable them to taking advantage advanced TV’s targeting capabilities while protecting them against fraud and having ads run in inappropriate content.

“Guaranteeing brand safety is one of Finecast’s central offerings to brands looking to activate in the Advanced TV space,” said Marissa Jimenez, president of Finecast US.

“We are thrilled to be launching this new partnership with Iris.TV, a dynamic company that matches our commitment to brand safety and security. As Finecast grows our presence in the US and enters into this new era of targeting and compliance, the addition of IRIS-enabled video-level contextual targeting and brand safety solutions will ensure we continue to provide our clients with the most innovative and highest performing solutions that we have in other markets,” Jimenez said.

All GroupM video buys for Finecast U.S. clients will be Iris-enabled. Those clients’ ads will run in contextually aligned video programming verified by Iris.TV data partners including Oracle Advertising, GumGum, Comscore, Reticle, Kerv Interactive, and Zefr.

“We are excited to announce our new strategic partnership with GroupM to enable their brand clients to access video-level data across both CTV and online video formats to inform contextual and brand-safety targeting,” said Field Garthwaite, co-founder and CEO of Iris.TV. “This new partnership will allow all GroupM clients to access privacy-compliant video-level data across any screen — an absolute necessity as we enter the post-cookie era and marketers seek more compliant targeting options.”■