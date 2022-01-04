Integral Ad Science Acquires Paris-Based AI Company Context

Integral Ad Science said it acquired Context, which uses artificial intelligence to classify video content across digital media, including connected TV.

IAS said the acquisition will bolster its ability to target digital advertising and avoid placing messages in inappropriate or non-brand safe content.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Integral Ad Science went public in June and acquired CTV ad platform Publica for $220 million in cash and stock in August.

“Marketers require sophisticated contextual targeting and avoidance solutions that offer precision and flexibility, especially as the industry moves to a cookie-less world,” said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS. “The acquisition of Context builds on our existing capabilities and accelerates our product roadmap, particularly in video classification for social media and CTV applications. It also furthers our vision of offering tailored solutions to our customers. I’d like to welcome Jack Habra, CEO, along with Context’s impressive team to IAS.”

Based in Paris, Context was founded in 2016. It’s technology will be integrated in to IAS’s Context Control suite. IAS already had a presence in Paris. The acquisition will add to that.

“We are delighted to join with IAS to advance their market leading contextual targeting and classification capabilities,” said Jack Habra, CEO of Context. “Our technology is designed to deliver critical insights to help marketers optimize their campaigns, and we look forward to realizing Context’s full potential as part of IAS.”

Habra becomes VP of Product for Contextual Solutions for IAS.■