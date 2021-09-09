Innovid Expands IAS Integration To Include CTV Measurement
Advertiser get more access to invalid traffic metrics
Television advertising and analytics platform Innovid said it has expanded its integration with Integral Ad Science to support ad measurement and verification across channels including connected TV.
The new arrangement gives advertisers working with Innovid more granular insights into the performance of their multi-screen ad campaigns. Advertisers can also get metrics for invalid traffic from IAS across desktop, in-app and CTV environments.
“As the video and CTV ad market continues to grow, we’re delivering the latest measurement and insights capabilities to help advertisers and publishers capitalize on these opportunities,” said Chance Johnson, chief revenue officer at Integral Ad Science. “Our expanded work with Innovid will help combat emerging threats across all video environments, including CTV, so that brands and publishers can focus on achieving quality impressions.”
The new integration with IAS mean marketers don’t have to manually tag their ads, ensuring that campaigns launch faster across more devices and inventory types while running across Innovid publisher partners.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
