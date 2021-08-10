Integral Ad Science Buys Publica for $220 Million

Integral Ad Science said it acquired CTV advertising platform Publica for $220 million in cash and stock.

The deal will help Integral Ad Science better help publishers monetize video programming across CTV devices, the company said.

The deal comes at a time when companies are chasing the burgeoning stream of ad dollars headed to CTV. It also comes as the ad tech world is undergoing a consolidation phase, with many players either being acquired or going public.

Integral Ad Science went public on June 30, joining DoubleVerify, Pubmatic and Viant among the companies that have had initial public offerings recently.

"CTV viewership and programmatic advertising have skyrocketed, and by acquiring Publica we're accelerating our growth to offer publishers the tools to capitalize on this opportunity," said IAS CEO Lisa Utzschneider. "Advanced data and technology will fuel the future of addressable CTV advertising. Now video publishers can increase their revenue, and in the future we will help advertisers with a trusted way to measure the results of their growing CTV budgets. In fact, Publica reports that publishers using its platform have seen on average a 30% lift in yield for their CTV inventory. I welcome Ben and the Publica team as we innovate together to increase CTV advertising quality and impact."

Publica delivers over 3 billion ads on CTV every month. By acquiring Publica, IAS adds a team with decades of experience building video and CTV advertising products, while delivering results for some of the world's largest publishers.

Publica co-founder and CEO, Ben Antier, now will report directly to IAS CEO Lisa Utzschneider. The Publica brand will become part of IAS's product portfolio.

"Audiences have already switched to watching CTV and more ad-supported content than ever; by joining IAS, we're offering a trusted platform for brands and publishers to drive more ad dollars towards CTV," said Ben Antier, co-founder & CEO of Publica. "We have a joint vision to transform CTV advertising with a data-driven approach that benefits the entire industry, while delivering an exceptional user experience."