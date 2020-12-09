Ad Tech Firm PubMatic Prices IPO at $20 a Share

In a strong market for ad tech companies, PubMatic priced its initial public offering at $20 a share and said trading will begin on the Nasdaq Global Market on Wednesday.

PubMatic is offering 2.655 million shares, raising $53 million. At the same time, certain stockholders are offering 3.256 million shares, valuing the company at $118 million.

PubMatic says its platform lets independent app developers and publishers control and maximize their digital advertising business and enables advertisers to engage their targets audiences in premium environments across ad formats.

Jefferies LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. JMP Securities LLC, KeyBank Capital Markets, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.