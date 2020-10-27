PubMatic Sees ROI Benefit With MediaMath’s Source

Demand-side ad platform PubMatic has enhanced its relationship with Source, the programmatic supply chain developed by MediaMath, resulting in increased return on investment for PubMatic’s clients.

The enhancement involves passing MediaMath optimization data to PubMatic’s platform so better performing inventory can be directed back to the DSP. The connection with PubMatic’s ROI Sync is secure and aligns outcomes between buyers and sellers, optimizing for value, rather than price alone.

“MediaMath launched Source to align industry leaders in redesigning the foundation of programmatic advertising to achieve radical transparency and improved performance,” said Joe Zawadzki, chief executive officer and founder of MediaMath. “This has resulted in partnerships with like-minded advertising technology platforms such as PubMatic that not only share the vision, but that are actually implementing the code required to bring an aligned ecosystem to life in a way that benefits all players.”

In one campaign for a major computer technology brand, the collaboration resulted in a 35% increase in advertiser ROI. Viewability increased by 30%, effective cost on an eCPM basis decreased by 30%, publish yield increased by 48% and the fraud rate dropped to 0.16%.

“Together with MediaMath, PubMatic is enhancing results for buyers and increasing revenue and opportunities for publishers,” said Rajeev Goel, co-founder and CEO at PubMatic. “We believe that by harnessing our massive data assets and leveraging our sophisticated machine learning algorithms, we can make ad spend and content investment work smarter and harder.”