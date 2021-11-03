IAS Accredited by MRC for Facebook Measurement

Integral Ad Science said it has been accredited by the Media Rating Council for its system of measuring impressions and viewability of display and video ads on Facebook and Instagram.

Advertisers are looking for more reliable and trustworthy independent metrics for their spending with the big technology companies.

“We’re proud to achieve this important MRC accreditation for our Facebook integrated measurement,” said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS. “Marketers rely on IAS and our advanced technology to drive much needed transparency along with greater outcomes for their Facebook campaigns. We continue to prioritize our customers’ needs in our role as a leading provider of digital media quality across all social platforms.”

The MRC accreditation covers IAS’s measurement of display and video ads served in the Facebook Newsfeed on desktop and mobile web, as well as those served in both the Facebook and Instagram mobile apps.

IAS said it achieved accreditation following an intensive audit to verify that its data and measurement procedures, controls, disclosures, and reporting meet the required industry standards for validity, reliability, and effectiveness.

The MRC’s accreditation is the industry’s seal of approval for measurement companies.

“Accreditation of IAS as compliant with MRC’s Viewable Impression Standards for its integrated viewability measurement and reporting of display and video inventory on Facebook and Instagram is an important achievement that will help bring marketers the transparency they need to better evaluate ad spend on these critical platforms,” said George Ivie, executive director and CEO of the MRC.

IAS has also been accredited by the MRC for its measurement of display and video viewability for desktop, mobile web, and mobile in-app; invalid traffic for desktop, mobile web, and mobile in-app; and property-level brand safety.