'The Insider' to End Its Run After This Season

CBS Television Distribution's The Insider will end its run after this season, the company told staffers on Tuesday morning.

The show, which routinely is among the lowest-rated entertainment magazines, is averaging a 1.1 in households season to date through Jan. 22, according to Nielsen Media Research. It ranks ahead of only Twentieth’s DishNation and Trifecta’s Celebrity Page.

The departure of The Insider suddenly opens up a valuable spot in access at a time when not much product is in the market. Twentieth is selling Page Six TV, currently cleared on the Fox owned stations in top markets and in more than 60% of the country. The departure of The Insider should create some space in the market for that show, but what CBS owned and affiliated stations in top markets will put in the slot is an open question. One option could be to upgrade Inside Edition, which currently is the second-highest rated access magazine, averaging a 2.9 in households season to date. Inside Edition doesn't necessarily air on CBS owned and affiliated stations, however; in New York City, it airs on Fox-owned WNYW at noon and likely is not available to move to WCBS come fall.

Related: NATAS Names Mary Hart, Harry Friedman Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Honorees

CTD also has been shopping The Daily Mail, an access magazine that would be produced in partnership with Dr. Phil and Jay McGraw and UK newspaper The Daily Mail. No pick-ups have yet been announced for that show, however.

CBS stations also could opt to add local newscasts in Insider's valuable access slots, which has been a trend lately.

The Insider is currently in its 13th season and is hosted by Debbie Matenopoulos and Louis Aguirre with correspondents Michael Yo and Keltie Knight. It’s executive produced by Sharon Hoffman, who just came on as EP of both Entertainment Tonight andThe Insider, and co-executive produced by Rick Joyce and Jeffrey Wilson.