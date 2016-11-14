Sharon Hoffman Named Executive Producer of 'ET,' 'The Insider'

CBS News veteran Sharon Hoffman has been named executive producer of CBS Television Distribution’s Entertainment Tonight and The Insider, CTD said Monday.

Hoffman most recently served as executive producer of weekend news for CBS News and was part of the senior production team that re-created and re-launched CBS This Morning—starring Charlie Rose, Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell—in January 2012.

Prior to joining CBS News, Hoffman held senior positions at ABC’s Good Morning America, NPR and NBC News.

Hoffman replaces Brad Bessey, who departed ET and The Insider in early August. Rick Joyce, who has been interim executive producer, will remain as co-executive producer. Joyce and Jeffrey Wilson are co-executive producers of The Insider.

Related: Brad Bessey Departs as Executive Producer of 'Entertainment Tonight,' 'The Insider'

Nancy O’Dell and Kevin Frazier host Entertainment Tonight with Nischelle Turner and Cameron Mathison as correspondents. Mathison also co-anchors Entertainment Tonight Weekend. Debbie Matenopoulos and Louis Aguirre are co-hosts of The Insider with Michael Yo and Keltie Knight as correspondents.