Adult animated comedy Inside Job premieres on Netflix Oct. 22. About a shadow government, Inside Job looks at the dysfunctional team focused on committing the world’s conspiracies. “From convoluted coverups to secret societies to masked orgy etiquette, navigating office culture at Cognito Inc. can be tricky, especially for anti-social tech genius Reagan Ridley,” goes the description. “Even in a workplace filled with reptilian shapeshifters and psychic mushrooms, she’s seen as the odd one out for believing the world could be a better place.”

Lizzy Caplan voices Reagan. Christian Slater portrays her father. Clark Duke, Andrew Daly and Bobby Lee are also in the voice cast.

There are 10 episodes.

Shion Takeuchi created Inside Job and executive produces. Alex Hirsch, behind the Disney Channel hit Gravity Falls, is an executive producer too.