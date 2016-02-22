‘Gravity Falls’ Finale Sets Disney XD Record

The series finale of Gravity Falls Feb. 15 drew 2.9 million total viewers, according to Nielsen’s live-plus-3 ratings, making it the top telecast in Disney XD history, said the network. It drew 1.5 million children 6-14 and over 900,000 boys 6-14.

The all-day Gravity Falls marathon and finale generated 10.7 million unique total viewers, according to Disney XD.

The show, about brother and sister twins spending the summer with kooky relatives in a mysterious town replete with surreal villains, accounts for Disney XD’s top nine regular animated-series telecasts of all time in kids 6-11.

Alex Hirsch created Gravity Falls, which lasted two seasons, according to Hirsch’s plan from the get-go. The voices of twins Dipper and Mabel Pines came from Jason Ritter and Kristen Schaal, respectively.