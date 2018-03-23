Season Two of Showtime’s ‘I’m Dying Up Here’ Starts May 6

Showtime series I’m Dying Up Here sees season two kick off Sunday, May 6. Created and executive produced by Dave Flebotte and executive produced by Jim Carrey and Michael Aguilar, the show explores the stand-up comedy scene in ‘70s Los Angeles.

There are 10 episodes in season two, which goes into production this month in Los Angeles.

The series takes viewers behind the curtain of the scene that birthed the careers of comedy legends such as Richard Pryor, Robin Williams and David Letterman.

Melissa Leo plays Goldie, a brassy comedy club owner who nurtures her comedians with tough love. The cast also includes Ari Graynor, Clark Duke, Michael Angarano, RJ Cyler, Andrew Santino, Erik Griffin, Al Madrigal and Jake Lacy.

Produced by Showtime, I’m Dying Up Here is based on the non-fiction book of the same name by William Knoedelseder.

Flebotte, Carrey, Aguilar, Christina Wayne (Assembly Entertainment), Cindy Chupack, Adam Davidson and Endemol Shine Studios are executive producers.