truTV Announces Casting for Comedy ‘I’m Sorry’

Martin Mull and Judy Greer will play recurring characters in I’m Sorry, a comedy from Andrea Savage that debuts July 12. Also in the cast are Kathy Baker, Nelson Franklin, Lyndon Smith, Gary Anthony Williams, Steve Zissis and Jason Mantzoukas.

The series is currently in production in Los Angeles.

Savage created the series and writes it and stars in it as well. She plays a seemingly confident comedy writer, wife and mom who comically exposes her immaturity and neuroses through unexpected life situations.

Guest stars in the series include Lizzy Caplan, Nick Kroll and Gillian Vigman.

I’m Sorry is produced by Savage, Joey Slamon, Gloria Sanchez’s Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell and Adam McKay and Kablamo’s Jason Zaro, Billy Rosenberg, Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer.