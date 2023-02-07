‘Insecure’ Debuts on OWN
Issa Rae comedy had five seasons on HBO
Issa Rae comedy Insecure debuts on OWN Tuesday, February 7. The show had five seasons on HBO.
Two episodes run on premiere night at OWN, starting at 9 p.m. ET/ PT. Their titles are “Insecure as F**k” and “Messy as F**k”.
Insecure explores the Black female experience through best friends Issa (Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji), who must deal with their own flaws as they attempt to navigate different worlds and cope with an endless series of uncomfortable everyday experiences. Season one sees Issa try to figure out what she wants out of life and how to take control of it, while fumbling her way through this journey.
Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell and Amanda Seales are also in the cast.
The show debuted in 2016.
Insecure was created by Issa Rae & Larry Wilmore. Rae executive produced with Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Amy Aniobi and Jim Klever-Weis.
The series earned 14 Emmy Awards nominations during its run, including two Outstanding Lead Comedy Actress nods for Rae. ■
