OWN Secures 'Insecure' Episodes

OWN will re-run HBO’s Emmy-winning comedy series Insecure beginning February 7.

The Issa Rae-created series, which aired for five seasons on HBO from 2016 to 2021, will debut on OWN with back-to-back episodes starting with the season one pilot, according to the network.

Insecure explores the Black female experience through the lens of two best friends as they deal with their own flaws while navigating different worlds and coping with a series of uncomfortable everyday experiences, said OWN. Along with Rae, the series stars Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell and Amanda Seales.

The series earned 14 Emmy Awards nominations during its run, including two Outstanding Lead Comedy Actress nods for Rae. Insecure won a 2020 Emmy for Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series.

Insecure is executive produced by Rae, Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rothenberg, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Amy Aniobi and Jim Klever-Weis. ■