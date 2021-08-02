Prentice Penny Inks Onyx Collective Deal

Writer/producer Prentice Penny is the latest producer to sign a production deal with Disney General Entertainment’s Onyx Collective.

Penny (Insecure) will produce, write and direct new projects for the Onyx Collective -- which focuses on curating premium content by creators of color that will primarily stream on Hulu -- through his production company, A Penny For Your Thoughts Entertainment, said Onyx.

“When we mapped out our strategy and ideal partners for Onyx Collective, Prentice Penny was at the top of the vision board,” said Tara Duncan, president, Freeform and Onyx Collective. “Prentice has a depth of experience telling wildly entertaining, culturally specific stories. His prolific ambitions, both as a writer and director, and his unique ability to identify trends make him the perfect creator to help build our brand. I’m honored he chose Onyx Collective to be his creative home.”

Penny joins other content creators producing content for Onyx including Natasha Rothwell (Insecure) and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther).

Penny’s deal comes as HBO’s Insecure, for which Penny serves as showrunner/ executive producer, prepares for its fifth and final season. In a 2017 video interview with Multichannel News, Penny talks about the success of the Issa Rae-created comedy series as well as the opportunities for creators of color to showcase their content on multiple platforms.