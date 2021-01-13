HBO's ‘Insecure’ to End After Fifth Season

HBO comedy series Insecure will end its run after the upcoming fifth season, the premium service said Wednesday.

The Emmy-winning series stars Issa Rae and follows the lives of a group of mostly African-American friends evaluating their relationships in an effort to figure out who and what comes with them in this next phase of their lives, according to the network. Along with Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales and Alexander Hodge.

The fifth and final season is scheduled to begin production later this month and is set to debut later this year.

The show’s fourth season received nine Emmy nominations and won an Emmy win for Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Camera Series. Insecure is executive produced by Rae, Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Amy Aniobi and Jim Kleverweis.

“Issa has turned insecurity into an iconic form of comedy,” said HBO executive VP of programming Amy Gravitt in a statement. “The show is as incisive as it is heartfelt, and it has resonated strongly with its audience because of the deeply personal work that Issa, Prentice, Melina, the cast and the writers have put into it. This talented team has conceived a brilliant final season for Insecure and we look forward to having many more stories to tell with this singular group of collaborators.”

