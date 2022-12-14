Inscape Using Weighted Panel To Calibrate Viewing Data

Vizio’s Inscape unit said it has created a National Representative Panel to better align the viewing data it provides to the TV industry with the U.S. Census.

The system is designed to ensure that its “big data” generated from users of Vizio smart TVs more accurately reflects the viewing public as the industry appears to be shifting from measuring viewing based on a relatively small number of sample households — the traditional system used by Nielsen — to systems based on information coming from millions of set-top boxes and smart TVs.

Innovid is one of the first measurement companies to use the new Inscape panel to improve the accuracy of its households-level cross-platform audience measurement.

Automatic content recognition (ACR) data from Inscape is also used by Nielsen, 605 and iSpot.tv.

“Accurate data is a crucial necessity for the $90 billion TV and CTV advertising industry to reach audiences and assess the effectiveness of ad dollars,” Charbel Makhoul, VP of Inscape product management, data science and analytics at Vizio, said. “Enhancing our ACR data to help ensure accurate representation of audiences is a critical step in creating currency-grade data that is consistent, stable, and scalable. We are playing a catalyst role in advancing currency measurement capabilities for the industry by enhancing ACR data.”

Inscape’s National Representative Panel — a “significant subset” of the 21 million opted-in Inscape TVs at 10 million devices — is selected to address variances between Vizio homes and U.S. population in terms of age, gender, income, location, cable subscription, antenna usage and ethnicity.

Inscape said it calibrates its TV data based on the National Representative Panel to eliminate fluctuations from census proportions.

“We are continuing to invest heavily in the data and accuracy that fuels our measurement platform, leveraged today by thousands of advertisers,” said Jo Kinsella, president of InnovidXP at Innovid. “The development of the NRP ensures that our clients are leveraging the most representative view of the total population and reinforces the importance of quality and scale when it comes to cross-platform TV measurement.” ■