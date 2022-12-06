Innovid Adds Linear Ad Occurrence Data From Kinetiq to Innovid XP Platform

Innovid said it is integrating second-by-second linear ad-occurrence data from Kinetiq to its InnovidXP measurement platform.

The combination provides advertisers cross-platform measurement of TV ad airings across linear and connected TV.

"Integrating Kinetiq’s best-in-class technology and global ad catalog within InnovidXP is another step toward providing the most advanced, always-on measurement infrastructure for converged TV," said Jo Kinsella, president of InnovidXP. "Kinetiq’s real-time linear data powers actionable insights, and its local and national linear coverage expands InnovidXP’s footprint across the converged TV ecosystem in a way that makes it fast and simple for advertisers to achieve cross-platform TV analytics."

The Kinetiq dataset identifies and quantifies audience-impression and media value for every ad occurrence across over 1,400 channels and 210 DMAs in the U.S. and more than 85 countries. The data complements InnovidXP’s automated and tag-free process for capturing CTV ads airing across 95 million households.

Also: Fox Using Innovid To Measure Cross-Platform Viewership

"Our ad detection and ad catalog are used across a wide swath of the TV advertising landscape. Having Innovid as a partner widens our adoption in linear – national, local and global – and enables us to rapidly expand into CTV by driving harmonization across platforms," said Kevin Kohn, CEO, Kinetiq.

Innovid said InnovidXP is the first unified, global, cross-platform solution directly integrated with ad-serving data and creative personalization. Providing a unified view of converged TV campaigns, InnovidXP offers advertisers consistent audience measurement, reach extension and performance outcomes across linear and CTV. ■