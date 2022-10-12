Fox Using Innovid To Measure Cross-Platform Viewership

Fox Corp. said it made a deal with Innovid to measure cross-platform TV viewership across the Fox portfolio.

The InnovidXP measurement system is part of Fox’s efforts to find new ways to quantify ad delivery, impact and performance.

The deal comes at a time when media companies are looking for alternatives to historic industry leader Nielsen to count and analyze viewers in a more complex TV environment.

“As more viewers engage with content across multiple screens, it remains vital that we continue to work with our ad partners and provide them with the necessary data and insights that further display the value of converged TV and the engaged audiences and concentrated impact Fox delivers,” Fox senior VP, data strategy and sales innovation Dan Callahan said. “Our partnership with Innovid is another step forward in expanding and delivering cross-platform measurement solutions that further align with our advertisers’ objectives.”

The agreement is also an expansion of the work Innovid started last year with Tubi, Fox’s ad-supported streaming service.

“For more than a year, Tubi has been working in lockstep with Innovid to quantify the unique reach that streaming delivers to advertisers beyond linear — providing Top TV advertisers with actionable insights,” Tyler Fitch, senior VP, advanced TV and partnerships at Tubi, said. “Tubi and Fox have a shared vision to create the optimal environment for advertisers to efficiently reach the right audiences across multiple platforms and screens. InnovidXP brings this vision to life with consistent, accurate and scalable cross-platform TV measurement.”

InnovidXP generates cross-platform viewership from a combination of household-level data from smart TVs, automatic content recognition and connected TV ad impressions.

Fox will look to InnovidXP to determine a deduplicated view of audiences across platforms, highlighting how advertisers can reach wider audiences with campaigns that use both Fox and Tubi. Fox said it has found that on average 80% of Tubi households are unreachable by linear TV and that brands that add Tubi to Fox linear campaign reach audiences that are 75% incremental.

“Fox and Tubi are redefining the way advertisers approach TV investments by prioritizing analytics that prove the value of converged TV,” InnovidXP president Jo Kinsella said. “We are thrilled to support this collaborative effort to unite linear and streaming with cross-platform audience measurement and look forward to delivering advertisers the insights and metrics that matter today.” ■