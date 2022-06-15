Dentsu Signs Up for New Innovid Converged Measurement Platform

Innovid said it launched its converged TV measurement platform, InnnovidXP and that media buyer Dentsu is among its early clients.

Incorporating TVSquared, acquired in March, InnovidXP is a cross-platform, tag-free measurement product based on data from more than one billion TV impressions daily, an ad serving footprint over 88% of U.S. CTV homes and creative personalization technology.

“Cross-platform TV measurement powered by ad serving technology seamlessly creates the most complete picture of the TV ecosystem, addressing a big gap for advertisers in the converged TV marketplace,” said Celeste Castle, executive VP and head of research and measurement, Dentsu. “It’s about finding the right data, creatives, investments and video mixes to effectively and efficiently reach audiences that are dispersing across platforms, channels and screens. Empowering our clients with transparent, consistent and reliable measurement insights across linear and CTV plays a vital role in the growth of the total video marketplace.”

Brands can use InnovidXP to measure and manage linear and CTV advertising.

“Advertisers have long called for an independent measurement solution that can provide a unified, consistent, cross-platform view of advertising, alongside meaningful, actionable metrics. InnovidXP has answered that call,” said Jo Kinsella, president, TVSquared by Innovid.

InnovidXP offers the flexibility to measure a diverse set of KPIs, supporting reach and performance objectives across advertising categories including CPG, automotive, retail, travel, insurance and DTC. ■