Tubi Expands Nielsen Ratings Coverage to Additional Devices

Tubi, Fox’s free, ad-supported streaming service said it is working with Nielsen to measure viewing on more devices.

Nielsen’s Digital Ad Ratings products will include Tubi viewing on computers, mobile devices, and connected TV devices.

The added inputs will give advertisers a more comprehensive view of ad performance on Tubi, inclusive of co-viewing. Nielsen said the move is a step towards its Nielsen One service, Nielsen’s new cross-platform measurement system.

“As a movie and television streaming service with 80% of our viewers watching on TV screens, we’re excited about the proposed integration of Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings measurement across our device partners,” said Mark Rotblat, chief revenue officer at Tubi. “This upcoming device coverage replaces slim proxies with comprehensive and stable currency-grade measurement, allowing our advertisers to transact on audiences in a way that is apples-to-apples with traditional TV.”

With the proposed Nielsen DAR integration on Tubi, brands will get deeper contextual insights and be able to align brand objectives with the thousands of movies and television titles audiences consume. Advertisers will also be able to better understand the demographic and interest-based attributes of an audience.

"We are excited to expand our relationship with Tubi through this integration, which enables enhanced and comprehensive measurement through Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings,” said Ameneh Atai, GM, digital audience measurement at Nielsen. “In this increasingly fragmented media landscape, the need for independent measurement is more critical than ever, as is providing more transparency to advertisers. Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings delivers audience measurement metrics across computers, smartphones, tablets and connected TV, providing campaign insights across digital media platforms and a deeper understanding of the unique reach of Tubi's target audiences.” ■