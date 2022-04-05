IAS Adds Custom Filters, Attention Metrics to Platform

Integral Ad Science said it has updated its platform enabling clients to create custom filters to evaluate campaigns and providing them with attention metrics.

The custom filters on IAS’s Unified View will allow clients to analyze campaigns and slice and dice data by region, line of business and campaign type.

“Globalization of technology and media are proliferating at lightning speed,” said Colin Kurth, global head of biddable media at Publicis Media. “Solutions that deliver on transparency and consolidated reporting needs across countries, brands and campaigns are requirements of Publicis Media. We commend IAS for building tools like Unified View to enable agencies and clients to help deliver on these standards.”

IAS is also including time-in-view within its Report Builder. Clients will be able to generate an Attention Metrics Report, enabling clients to evaluate campaigns beyond verifying their ads ran.

Through IAS’s consultative custom insights team, campaigns can be tested to determine which metrics are driving clients’ desired business results.

“Our enhancements to the IAS Signal reporting platform will provide clients with the flexibility to evaluate campaign performance and drive optimal business outcomes that are aligned with their most important KPIs” said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS. “This is yet another example of our ongoing efforts to provide our customers with all the quality metrics they need to inform their strategies, while giving them the tools and flexibility to maximize global marketing outcomes and make every impression count.” ■