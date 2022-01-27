IAS Launches New CTV Dashboard With Live Media Quality Metrics

Integral Ad Science said it launched a new dashboard that gives advertisers addition live media quality metrics for connected TV campaigns.

The dashboard expands the IAS Signal platform and provides data based on device, app, channel genre, content category and rating for campaigns, subject to publisher disclosures.

“We’re transforming the way marketers measure media quality for CTV campaigns with granular insights and greater transparency in IAS Signal that will help bring more dollars from linear to CTV,” said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, IAS. “After acquiring Publica, this is just the first example of how we’re building technology to revolutionize CTV advertising, while providing marketers with a new level of data to inform their strategies and budgets.”

IAS is also upgrading it CTV reporting capabilities for publishers by rolling out access to metrics across invalid traffic and video completion rates for their media within IAS Signal, which is currently available in beta. IAS said it also plans to launch content-level brand safety and suitability that provides advertisers with even greater control of their CTV campaigns. ■