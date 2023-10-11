Hulu’s ‘Only Murders’ Is Top CTV Show For Q3 In TVision Power Score Rankings

Season 3 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building was the top show on connected television during the third quarter, according to TVision’s Power Score Rankings .

Hulu also had the No. 2 show with Season 2 of The Bear.

Rounding out the top five were Amazon Freefee’s Jury Duty, Netflix’s Painkiller and Apple TV’s Hijack.

Netflix had the most shows in the Top 20 with seven, including the first three seasons of Suits. Hulu had four series in the Top 20.

Seven streaming services had shows in the Top 20.

(Image credit: TVision)

Netflix’s The Out-Laws was the top movie on CTV in the third quarter according to TVision.

Netflix had all of the Top 5 movies, with Happiness For Beginners, You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah, Heart of Stone and They Cloned Tyrone.

Netflix also had another three movies in the top 20.

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.