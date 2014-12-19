Hulu Nabs ‘Fargo’ Streaming Rights

Hulu has acquired the exclusive streaming rights to FX’s Fargo through an expanded SVOD deal with MGM.

The first season of the drama adapted from the Coen Brothers’ 1995 film will be available sometime next year, ahead of the show’s second season premiere. Fargo isn’t expected to return until the fall, but has already cast Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons for two key roles.

The deal comes a day after Hulu inked a broader licensing deal with FX Networks.

“After announcing our landmark output deal with FX Productions [Thursday], this expanded partnership with MGM brings even more hit titles to Hulu,” said Craig Erwich, senior VP and head of content for Hulu.

Also included in the deal with MGM were History’s scripted series Vikings, as well as numerous library content from the studio including the Stargate series, Flipper, Green Acres and Addams Family.