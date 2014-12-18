Hulu Reaches Content Deal for FX Original Series

Hulu will stream seasons of several FX Networks’ series as part of a major distribution deal with Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution, the over-the-top streaming service announced Thursday.

The deal includes streaming access to the FX Productions-produced freshman seasons of FX original series The Strain, Tyrant, Married, and You’re the Worst, which will become available exclusively to Hulu Plus subscribers in advance of their second season premieres. Subsequent seasons of the shows will also be featured exclusively on Hulu, said company officials.

Current season FX Networks series will remain available via the FXNOW app to authenticated subscribers, said FX.

