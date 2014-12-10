FX Lands Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons for ‘Fargo’

FX has cast the first roles for its follow-up to its TV adaptation of the Coen brothers’ Fargo.

The network announced Wednesday that Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have been cast in the show’s upcoming second season.

Dunst will play Peggy Blomquist, who’s described as a “beautician with big-city dreams who is trying to figure out who she really is and what she really wants as she struggles with societal expectations.” Plemons will play her husband, Ed, a butcher’s assistant.

Best known for playing Mary Jane Watson in the Spiderman films, along with roles in Bring It On and Melancholia, among others, Fargo marks her first regular TV series gig. Plemons is best known for portraying Landry Clarke on Friday Night Lights and Todd Alquist on Breaking Bad. Most recently, Plemons appeared on HBO’s Olive Kitteridge.

Unlike fellow anthology drama True Detective, Fargo’s storyline will directly tie-in with the show’s first season, focusing on a younger version of Keith Carradine’s Lou Solverson. A new actor will be cast to play the younger Solverson.

The second season of Fargo will air next fall. Noah Hawley will return as showrunner.