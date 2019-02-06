Hulu Hires Heads for New Ad Sales Units

Hulu has hired two senior advertising executives who will head up two of four new sales units at the video streaming service.

Jennifer Donohue, previously with Entercom Communications, was named VP, local advertising sales.

Tracie Maffei, previously with Google, was named VP, strategic accounts and performance marketing.

Related: Hulu Has a Pause That Refreshes for Advertisers

Donohue and Maffei will report to Peter Naylor, Hulu senior VP and head of ad sales, along with Jim Keller, VP of national sales and Doug Fleming, director of advanced TV.

Hulu recently announced that its subscriber count has risen to more than 25 million and that its ad revenue for 2018 was $1.5 billion, up 45% from the previous year. It’s streaming platforms support many advanced advertising applications, including addressable campaigns.

“This is a monumental time for Hulu’s advertising business: we’re growing faster than ever, we’re introducing innovative new formats, and now we’re scaling our teams to provide even deeper expertise to brands,” said Naylor. “Tracie and Jennifer both have impeccable track records in leadership and client service, and will help strengthen Hulu in driving the industry into the next era of television advertising.”

Mafei will be responsible for meeting the needs of Hulu’s direct-to consumer client base, which more than doubled last year. She will also oversee Hulu’s Performance Marketing team and lead the team tasked with creating alternative brand opportunities. Before Hulu, Maffei was head of industry strategic partnerships at Google. Prior to that she was VP, director of sales for Susquehanna Media Group.

Donohue will be responsible for managing local and regional sales channels, helping buyers maximize targeted campaign opportunities in connected TV. Donohue had been VP, agency sales at Entercom. Before that she spent 15 years at CBS Radio.

Donohue will be based in New York and Maffei in Santa Monica. Both started Monday.