Hulu Debuts Dan Abrams Series ‘Cult Justice’

Hulu premieres investigative series Cult Justice, about the efforts of survivors and prosecutors to bring cult leaders to justice, on March 28th. There are eight episodes and the show comes from the Dan Abrams network Law&Crime, Tegna and Cineflix Rights.

In November 2021, Law&Crime, Tegna and Cineflix Rights partnered up in an agreement to produce up to 250 true-crime and investigative originals.

Cineflix is the distributor for Cult Justice.

The cults that will be examined include NXIVM and The Family. A trailer appears here.

“Alongside the heart-wrenching stories of individual survival and escape, each episode also features candid interviews with the detectives who brought them to justice and the evidence uncovered along the way,” according to Law&Crime.

Senior executive producers on Cult Justice are Dan Abrams, Brian Ross and Rhonda Schwartz, Law&Crime President Rachel Stockman, Tegna VP of Entertainment Programming Brian Weiss and Cineflix’s VP of Acquisitions - North America, Felicia Litovitz.

Abrams is chief legal correspondent at ABC News and hosts Dan Abrams Live on NewsNation.

Cult shows are a hot TV trend. Others include Hulu’s Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence, Prime Video’s Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe and Netflix’s Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey.

Law&Crime shows include Live PD, Justice Rules and Cops Reloaded.