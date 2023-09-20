Dan Abrams Gets Multiyear Deal at NewsNation

Dan Abrams has signed a multiyear deal with NewsNation, which will see him continue to host primetime program Dan Abrams Live. The show is on weeknights at 9 p.m. ET.

It hits its second anniversary on NewsNation September 27.

Dan Abrams Live offers interviews with lawmakers and experts in law enforcement.

NewsNation did not share terms of the contract.

“Dan is a veteran and master journalist whose passion for media and law and crime has made him one of the most unrivaled in the industry,” Sean Compton, president, networks at NewsNation parent Nexstar Media Group, said. “We are pleased that he will remain at NewsNation as we continue to build a premier cable news network with a distinct mission of fair and unbiased news reporting.”

Abrams is the founder and CEO of Abrams Media, which includes Mediaite.com, the Law&Crime Network and WhiskeyRaiders.com. He is also chief legal affairs analyst for ABC News, host of SiriusXM Radio’s The Dan Abrams Show: Where Politics Meets the Law, and host and executive producer of On Patrol: Live on Reelz and Court Cam and Taking the Stand on A&E.

"Continuing my show with NewsNation is particularly exciting because over the last two years this has been one of those rare professional experiences where everything has been as promised,” Abrams said. “Every story we cover, every angle I take, comes from my team and me and that makes it fun, challenging and fulfilling. Dan Abrams Live will continue to build on our resonating mission with politically sensible takes on the stories of the day.”

Prior to NewsNation, Abrams was a reporter and chief legal correspondent for NBC News, and host of MSNBC’s The Abrams Report and A&E’s Live PD.