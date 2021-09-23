NewsNation Set To Expand With Adrienne Bankert, Dan Abrams Shows

Nexstar Media Group’s NewsNation cable network is set to expand its programming by 20 hours per week on Monday, adding a three-hour morning show anchored by Adrienne Bankert and an 8 p.m. show Dan Abrams Live, featuring the TV legal analyst.

With the new programming, NewsNation will be programming 49 original live hours a week, up from 19 when it launched in September 2020.

NewsNation has gotten off to a low-rated and sometimes controversial start, but Nexstar appears to still be backing the venture.

“We’re very excited to be adding Morning In America and Dan Abrams Live to the NewsNation lineup and look forward to their launch on Monday,” said Michael Corn, president of news for NewsNation. “Adrienne and Dan represent the epitome of balanced, insightful journalism, and bring unquestioned credibility to the stories they report and the analysis they provide. Our mission is to deliver news for all America, free of bias or opinion — Adrienne and Dan will help us to do just that.”