Law&Crime Network Secures 'COPS Reloaded'
Reality crime series to run across network's YouTube channel
Law&Crime Network will stream episodes from the COPS Reloaded reality series as it continues to build content for its YouTube channel.
The show, which features memorable suspects, car chases and action packed moments from the COPS reality series, will be available to stream across Law&Crime's platforms and clips from all 158 episodes will be available on the network's YouTube channel.
Law&Crime's acquisition of the Langley Productions-produced show comes on the heels of its acquisition of Langley's crime reality series Jail, currently airing on Law&Crime's YouTube Channel.
"COPS Reloaded is the perfect addition to our content library," Law&Crime President Rachel Stockman said in a statement. "We have a robust and rapidly growing fan base that's highly interested in content surrounding law enforcement so we are eager to continue to deliver them more of what they want to see."
Also: Pluto TV Still Streaming 'Cops' After Paramount Network Cancellation
COPS Reloaded will continue to air on Reelz Channel alongside that network's live series On Patrol Live.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.