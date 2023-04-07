Law&Crime Network Secures 'COPS Reloaded'

Law&Crime Network will stream episodes from the COPS Reloaded reality series as it continues to build content for its YouTube channel.

The show, which features memorable suspects, car chases and action packed moments from the COPS reality series, will be available to stream across Law&Crime's platforms and clips from all 158 episodes will be available on the network's YouTube channel.

Law&Crime's acquisition of the Langley Productions-produced show comes on the heels of its acquisition of Langley's crime reality series Jail, currently airing on Law&Crime's YouTube Channel.

"COPS Reloaded is the perfect addition to our content library," Law&Crime President Rachel Stockman said in a statement. "We have a robust and rapidly growing fan base that's highly interested in content surrounding law enforcement so we are eager to continue to deliver them more of what they want to see."

COPS Reloaded will continue to air on Reelz Channel alongside that network's live series On Patrol Live.