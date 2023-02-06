How to Watch President Biden’s State of the Union

President Joe Biden delivers his second State of the Union address at the Capitol Tuesday, February 7 at 9 p.m. ET. ABC, CNN, CBS, Fox, Fox News Channel, MSNBC and NBC will be among the networks airing the presentation. Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders gives the Republican response.

ABC News goes live at 9 p.m. and wraps coverage at 11 p.m. World News Tonight anchor David Muir leads news gathering from Washington, with ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis, chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl and chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz among those pitching in.

CBS News Streaming Network starts the coverage at 5 p.m., and CBS has it at 8 p.m. Norah O’Donnell, CBS Evening News anchor, anchors from Washington. CBS News chief political analyst John Dickerson, Face the Nation moderator and chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan and chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett are among those covering the speech and response.

Fox goes live at 9 p.m., with Shannon Bream, Fox News Sunday host, anchoring, and Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram contributing.

Fox News Channel covers the State of the Union at 9 p.m. too, with chief political anchor Bret Baier anchoring alongside The Story anchor Martha MacCallum.

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt and Today co-anchor/NBC News chief legal correspondent Savannah Guthrie lead NBC News’s coverage from Washington, starting at 9 p.m. Chuck Todd, NBC News political director, will contribute as well, as will Kristen Welker, NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent, and others.

NBC News Now streams coverage from 8 p.m. to midnight with Tom Llamas, Hallie Jackson, Todd and Welker anchoring.

MSNBC has the SOTU preview at 8 p.m., the address 9 to 11 p.m., and an analysis at 11 p.m.

CNN goes live at 9 p.m.

C-SPAN is live at 8 p.m., with Peter Slen and Greta Brawner hosting.

NewsNation starts coverage at 9 p.m. Anchor Leland Vittert hosts from Washington, with senior political contributor George Will and political editor Chris Stirewalt among those pitching in.

The White House offers the speech at WH.gov/SOTU and on YouTube. ■