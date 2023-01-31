Margaret Brennan, ‘Face the Nation’ Moderator, Named MCN Woman of Influence

Margaret Brennan, moderator on CBS public affairs program Face the Nation, has been named 2023’s Woman of Influence by Multichannel News. Brennan became Face the Nation moderator in 2018. She’s also chief foreign affairs correspondent at CBS News.

Brennan joined CBS News in 2012 and has been State Department and White House correspondent. Prior to that, she worked at Bloomberg Television, CNBC and NBC News.

Brennan resides in Washington, DC with her husband and their two sons.

Previous Woman of Influence honorees include Martha Raddatz, chief global affairs correspondent for ABC News and co-anchor of This Week with George Stephanopoulos; actress and author Holly Robinson Peete; Deborah Norville, anchor of Inside Edition; and Debra L. Lee, BET (Black Entertainment Television) CEO emeritus.

Brennan will be celebrated at Multichannel News’ Wonder Women luncheon March 23 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York. ■