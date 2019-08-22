Fox News Signs Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Fox News has signed Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former White House press secretary, as a contributor. Sanders will provide political commentary and analysis across Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Fox Nation and other Fox properties.

She will make her debut on Fox &Friends Sept. 6th.

“Fox News has been the No. 1 news organization in the country for 17 years running and I am beyond proud to join their incredible stable of on-air contributors in providing political insights and analysis,” Huckabee Sanders said.

Sanders was White House press secretary from July 2017 to June 2019. She joined the Trump administration as deputy press secretary in January 2017.

Sanders is the daughter of former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, who had hosted a show on Fox News.