Horizon Teams With Adcuratio On National Addressable Campaign

Continuing progress in addressable advertising, Horizon Media’s Horizon Next using Adcuratio’s National Custom Messaging technology to send specially created commercials into individually targeted households.

The campaign–for an unidentified brand–is appearing in national programming on A+E Networks and Fox Corp. channels appearing in the homs of subscribers of Dish TV, Sling TV and DirecTV.

“Data has always powered every step of our planning and buying process. Utilizing Adcuratio’s technology to bring addressability to our national ad inventory brings an enhanced level of control to activating custom audience segments for our clients,” says Rachel Wallach-Baker, senior VP,, Managing Director, Video Investment at Horizon Next.

Adcuratio’s National Custom Messaging lets an advertiser run different versions of its ad within the same commercial unit. It uses consumer data to put the most relevant version of the ad in each addressable consumers’ homes based on audience segmentation/. . .

“Bringing household-level audience targeting to national TV is an incredibly powerful tool for marketers, and we’re proud to be working with Horizon Next as their clients realize the benefits of our platform,” says Chris Geraci, Chief Client Officer at Adcuratio.

Adcuratio’s platform uses a persistent Adcuratio ID’ to match audiences with the particular attributes an advertiser chooses.. Segments built for other media outlets can be matched to a live linear TV footprint using the Adcuratio ID, bridging the gap between digital and linear TV activations. ■