Long-time Buyer Chris Geraci Joins Adcuratio Media

Veteran media buyer Chris Geraci has joined Adcuratio Media as chief client officer.

Adcuratio’s NCM platform lets an advertiser show different versions of their ads to different households during a single ad slot in national linear programming within the footprint of a distributor of smart TV makers.

Geraci had been chief investment officer at Omnicom’s OMD. He left in April.

“Chris brings over 25 years of experience in multi-platform investment, marketplace strategy and media services management focused on delivering the highest ROI for his clients. Adding his skill set to Adcuratio will allow us to accelerate the on-boarding of additional brands/agencies and network partners,” said CEO Harish Narasimhan.

Geraci had been with Omnicom Media Group since 2002. Before that, he was director of national television at BBDO.

“In this evolving media landscape, digital-like targeting capabilities will be vital to help national TV advertising grow. I’ve watched Adcuratio develop their platform over the past three years, go live in January with A+E Networks and Dish Media, and now I am excited to help accelerate their growth,” said Geraci.