Holly Henderson to Receive WICT ‘Catalyst Award’ at Wonder Women of L.A. June 20

The WICT Network: Southern California has named Holly Henderson of Hallmark Media as this year’s recipient of the chapter’s Catalyst Award, to be presented at the Wonder Women of Los Angeles gala breakfast on Tuesday, June 20.

The award salutes a WICT Southern California chapter member who has positively impacted the industry through mentorship, leadership, and dedication to female career empowerment through involvement with WICT Network programs.

“Holly is the epitome of the Catalyst Award,” The WICT Network: Southern California president Jennifer Miles said. “Not only have I known Holly through her time on the WICT board, but through our business dealings as well. She is always looking for ways to lift up those around her and is an inspiration to many. I’m so pleased to honor her with this award.”

As senior VP of distribution at Hallmark Media, Henderson is responsible for the distribution of Hallmark Media’s original content across multiple platforms. Hallmark Media is home to Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama, and SVOD streaming service Hallmark Movies Now. She is based in Los Angeles and reports to Stefanie Nimick, senior vice president, portfolio distribution and growth marketing.

Previous recipients of the chapter's Catalyst Award include Carmen Palmer, chief product officer at Marketcast, Bonnie O'Donnell, Fox Networks, and Mary Pouliopoulos, Division Vice President, West, for Spectrum Reach.

The WICT Network: Southern California is the event partner for the Multichannel News Wonder Women of Los Angeles awards, part of L.A. TV Week. For more information, visit mcnwonderwomen.com or latvweekevents.com. L.A. TV Week also includes the Next TV Summit, Advanced Advertising and "40 Under 40" Awards.