HBO’s ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Ends After Four Seasons
Robin Thede-created comedy series garnered three Emmy Awards over four seasons
HBO’s Emmy-winning comedy series A Black Lady Sketch Show will not return for a fifth season as both the network and series creator Robin Thede agree to end the comedy series.
The series, which starred Thede along with Gabrielle Dennis, Ashley Nicole Black and Skye Townsend, ended its fourth season this past May. The series featured a core cast of black women living relatable, funny experiences in a magical reality that subverts traditional expectations, according to HBO.
“Robin Thede is a visionary comedic talent, and for four exceptional seasons of A Black Lady Sketch Show we’ve been thrilled to partner with her on this groundbreaking, hilarious series,” HBO said in a statement. “Robin, alongside [series producers] Hooray, Jax Media, and the incredible cast and crew, leave an indelible legacy not only in sketch, but in television comedy, and we look forward to continued creative collaboration under her deal with us.”
During its run the show was nominated for 13 Emmy Awards and won three, including 2022 Emmys for Outstanding Picture Editing for a Variety Programming and Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series.
Along with Thede, Issa Rae, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Tony Hernandez and Brooke Posch served as executive producers for the series.
Thede in a statement said: “Thank you to all the immensely talented cast members, guest stars, writers, directors, editors and crew members who have made A Black Lady Sketch Show an Emmy-winning success. I especially want to recognize the Black women and other women of color who excelled in every department at ABLSS. I am also eternally grateful for the support of Isa Rae and Jax Media, Amy Gravitt, Casey Bloys and the entire team at HBO, Max and Warner Bros. Discovery.”
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.