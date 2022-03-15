HBO’s ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Returns April 8
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Robin Thede to star in third season of comedy series
HBO’s Emmy-winning comedy series A Black Lady Sketch Show will launch its third season on April 8, the network said.
The six-episode series will feature a core cast of Black women “living relatable hilarious experiences in a magical reality that subverts traditional expectations,” said HBO. Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis, Ashley Nicole Black and Skye Townsend star in the show, which will feature more than 40 guest stars, including Ava DuVernay, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Raven-Symoné, Wanda Sykes, David Alan Grier, Kyla Pratt, Jemele Hill, Holly Robinson Peete, Kel Mitchell, Michael Ealy, Wayne Brady, Bob the Drag Queen, Vanessa Williams, Lance Reddick, Loni Love, Cari Champion, Shangela, Trevor Jackson, Tommy Davidson, Jay Pharoah, Jidenna, and Essence Atkins.
A Black Lady Sketch Show is executive produced by Thede, Issa Rae, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Tony Hernandez and Brooke Posch.
