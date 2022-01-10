HBO Cleans Up at Golden Globes

HBO’s Succession got the Golden Globe for best drama, while Hacks of HBO Max was named best comedy.

The Golden Globes salute the best in television and film. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced its winners January 9. NBC has been the longtime broadcast partner for the awards, but pulled out amidst controversy related to the HFPA. The event was not televised this year.

HBO cleaned up on the TV side, claiming six Golden Globes. The others went to Amazon Prime, Apple TV Plus, FX, Hulu and Netflix, all with one.

Succession picked up three Globes. Hacks got two and a host of entrants got one.

Best drama was between Netflix’s Lupin, Apple TV Plus’s The Morning Show, FX’s Pose, Netflix’s Squid Game and HBO’s Succession.

Best comedy was between The Great on Hulu, Only Murders in the Building on Hulu, Reservation Dogs on FX on Hulu, Ted Lasso on Apple TV Plus and Hacks on HBO Max.

Best actress in a drama went to Michaela Jae Rodriguez of FX’s Pose. Best actor in a drama is Jeremy Strong of Succession.

Best actress in a comedy is Jean Smart of Hacks, and actor in a comedy is Jason Sudeikis of Apple TV Plus’s Ted Lasso.

Top limited series is Amazon Prime’s The Underground Railroad.

Best actress in a limited series went to Kate Winslet of HBO’s Mare of Easttown. Best actor in a limited series went to Michael Keaton of Hulu’s Dopesick.

Best supporting actress is Sarah Snook from Succession, and best supporting actor is O Yeong-Su of Netflix’s Squid Game.

Netflix did better on the movie side, leading among distributors with four Globes, ahead of 20th Century Studios/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures at three.

Netflix’s The Power of the Dog and West Side Story from 20th Century Studios/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures each got three Golden Globes.

The Power of the Dog got top drama among 2021 movies. West Side Story was best musical or comedy.

Nicole Kidman won best actress in a drama for Being the Ricardos. Will Smith won best actor for King Richard.

Rachel Zegler won best actress in a musical or comedy for West Side Story, and Andrew Garfield got best actor in the category for Tick, Tick…Boom!

Best animated film went to Encanto, and best non-English movie went to Drive My Car.

Best supporting actress went to Ariana Debose of West Side Story and best supporting actor was Kodi Smit-Mcphee from The Power of the Dog.

Jane Campion of The Power of the Dog won best director and Kenneth Branagh of Belfast got best screenplay.

Best original score went to Hans Zimmer of Dune and best original song to “No Time to Die” from Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell. ■