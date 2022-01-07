Golden Globes Awards Ceremony Will Go On Without Live TV, Streaming Coverage

The beleaguered Hollywood Foreign Press Association said it will not livestream Sunday's Golden Globes Awards but instead will hold a private ceremony.

The event, which was pulled off of NBC last May amid controversy surrounding the lack of diversity among HFPA board members, will go on without any live video coverage, the HFPA announced Thursday in a tweet. “We will be providing real-time updates on winners on the Golden Globes website and our social media,” according to the Twitter post.

This year's event is going to be a private event and will not be live-streamed. We will be providing real-time updates on winners on the Golden Globes website and our social media.https://t.co/UftlFSZg5uJanuary 6, 2022 See more

Earlier this week the HFPA said it would reveal the Golden Globe Awards winners Sunday evening from the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, as well as focus on the “long-established philanthropy work of the HFPA.” Nominations for the Golden Globes were announced in December, with HBO/HBO Max garnering 15 nominations on the TV side, followed by Hulu and Netflix with 10 nods.

