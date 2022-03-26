‘Halo’ Jumps Into Top Spot For Original Series on Paramount Plus

Paramount said Paramount Plus’ new series Halo has become the most-watched series premiere in the streaming service's history in the U.S. and internationally.

The company did not disclose specific viewing figures.

The series is based on the popular xBox game Halo, which debuted in 2001. The game has sold 82 million copies worldwide and grossed more than $6 million in total sales revenue.

Having a hit would give Paramount Plus a boost as it seeks to compete in the high-stakes, big-money competition among the streaming services looking to compete with Netflix.

“Bringing Halo to life as a streaming series has been one of the most rewarding efforts for Paramount Plus to date and we could not be more thrilled at the massive fan response to the series’ debut,” said Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer at Paramount Plus. “Along with our phenomenal partners at Showtime, 343 Industries and Amblin Television, we cannot wait for fans to experience more of this incredible universe.”

The series stars Pablo Schreiber as the Master Chief, along with Natascha McElhone and Jen Taylor. The cast also features Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy , Charlie Murphy and Danny Sapani.

Halo is produced by Showtime, in association with 343 Industries, along with Amblin Television.

The first season of Halo is executive produced by Steven Kane, alongside Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television in partnership with 343 Industries, Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture, and Kyle Killen and Scott Pennington for Chapter Eleven. Kiki Wolfkill, Frank O’Connor and Bonnie Ross serve as executive producers for 343 Industries. The series is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.■