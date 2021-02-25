Showtime Production ‘Halo’ to Premiere on Paramount Plus

Drama Halo, the series based on the Xbox video game that’s been in the works at Showtime, will premiere exclusively on Paramount Plus in early 2022. Showtime is producing the series along with 343 Industries and Amblin Television.

“From all the early glimpses we’ve seen, it’s crystal clear that Halo is a visually stunning thrill-ride, anchored in riveting, character-driven storytelling,” said David Nevins, chief creative officer, CBS and chairman and CEO, Showtime Networks. “With such tremendous appeal to every audience, we realized Halo had the potential to become a defining show for what will become the broadest streaming platform at ViacomCBS – the new Paramount Plus. And Showtime is looking forward to continuing to produce this incredible series with 343 and Amblin for Paramount Plus.”

Halo will take place in the universe that first came to be in 2001, dramatizing an epic 26th century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant. The series will “weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future,” said Paramount Plus.

Pablo Schreiber, Natascha McElhone, Jen Taylor and Bokeem Woodbine are in the cast.

Paramount Plus debuts March 4.

Halo is executive produced by Steven Kane, along with Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television, director Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture, Kyle Killen and Scott Pennington for Chapter Eleven and Kiki Wolfkill, Frank O’Connor and Bonnie Ross for 343 Industries.