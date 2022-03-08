‘Grown-ish’ Gets Fifth Season on Freeform
By Michael Malone published
Marcus Scribner of ‘Black-ish’ joins the cast
Freeform has ordered a fifth season of comedy Grown-ish. The show follows Zoey, played by Yara Shahidi, at college.
Grown-ish is a spinoff of Black-ish, which began its eighth and final season on ABC in January.
Black-ish star Marcus Scribner will be on Grown-ish, reprising his Andre Johnson Jr. role.
Zakiyyah Alexander and Courtney Lilly, executive producer and showrunner on Black-ish, will be the co-showrunners on Grown-ish.
Episodes of Grown-ish and Black-ish appear on Hulu after their broadcast premiere.
Season five is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Zakiyyah Alexander, Courtney Lilly, Craig Doyle, Yara Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok. The series is produced by ABC Signature. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
