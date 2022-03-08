‘Grown-ish’ Gets Fifth Season on Freeform

Yara Shahidi (c.) stars in Freeform's 'Grown-ish.'

Freeform has ordered a fifth season of comedy Grown-ish. The show follows Zoey, played by Yara Shahidi, at college.

Grown-ish is a spinoff of Black-ish, which began its eighth and final season on ABC in January.

Black-ish star Marcus Scribner will be on Grown-ish, reprising his Andre Johnson Jr. role.

Zakiyyah Alexander and Courtney Lilly, executive producer and showrunner on Black-ish, will be the co-showrunners on Grown-ish.

Episodes of Grown-ish and Black-ish appear on Hulu after their broadcast premiere.

Season five is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Zakiyyah Alexander, Courtney Lilly, Craig Doyle, Yara Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok. The series is produced by ABC Signature. ■