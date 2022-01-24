What's Premiering This Week (Jan. 24-Jan. 30)

HBO's costume drama The Gilded Age and Lifetime's documentary series on the Playboy empire highlight an otherwise light week for show premieres on cable and streaming services this week.

The Gilded Age, from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, debuts January 24 and follows events and characters surrounding the American Gilded Age in the late 19th century, according to the network. Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector star in the series.

Also premiering on January 24 is A&E's documentary series Secrets of Playboy. The 10-episode examines the Playboy empire and the far-reaching consequences it had on our culture’s view of power and sexuality, said the network.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of January 24 to January 30 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Jan. 24 – Snowpiercer (returning series) – TNT

Jan. 26 – Astrid & Lilly Save The World (comedy) – Syfy

Jan. 26 – Resident Alien (returning series) – Syfy

Jan. 27 – The Fallout (movie) – HBO Max

Jan 27 – Gomorrah (returning series) – HBO Max

Jan. 27 – grown-ish (returning series) – Freeform

Jan. 28 – The Afterparty (comedy ) – Apple TV Plus

Jan. 28 – Home Team (family) – Netflix

Jan. 28 – Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild (animation) – Netflix

Jan. 28 – Janet Jackson (documentary series) – Lifetime

Jan. 28 – The Woman in the House Across The Street from the Girl in the Window (comedy) –Netflix

Jan 30 – We Need to Talk About Cosby (documentary series) – Showtime