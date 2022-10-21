Great American Family Kicks Off ‘Great American Christmas’
Eighteen new Christmas movies, debuting every weekend until Christmas
Great American Family kicks off its Great American Christmas annual event Friday, October 21. The stunt features original Christmas movies every weekend, and a wide variety of Christmas movies all day long through the end of the year. There are 18 new original movies on the cable network, a 50% increase over last year.
Appearing in the movies are Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, Jill Wagner, Cameron Mathison and Gladys Knight, among others.
Elsewhere, Hallmark Media also kicks off its 40-movie "Countdown to Christmas (opens in new tab)" tonight, with Noel Next Door, starring Corey Sevier and Natalie Hall. Hallmark channels roll out new original movies in the holiday spirit on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. Scripps Networks outlets also get into the act with original holiday movies starting next month.
Kicking off the original movies is Destined at Christmas on October 22. Shae Robins and Casey Elliott are in the cast, as Kim and Theo meet amid Black Friday shopping madness and feel a spark between them.
A week later, Catering Christmas has Merritt Patterson and Daniel Lissing in the cast. A fledgling caterer is hired by a foundation director to cater the Christmas Gala, and falls for the director’s nephew.
Love At the Christmas Contest (wt), about a tree-decorating contest, is on November 6 and A Merry Christmas Wish, about an New York City advertising executive who returns home to sell the family farm and reconnects with her childhood friend while organizing the Winter Wonderland event, is on November 12.
Later on that month, Candace Cameron Bure Presents: A Christmas … Present, about a busy couple who spend Christmas at the home of the wife’s widowed brother, is on November 27. The final new film, on December 18, is The Art of Christmas, about a struggling artist who takes a job teaching at a local elementary school, and learns a few lessons herself.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
