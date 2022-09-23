Lori Loughlin To Star in Great American Family Movie

Lori Loughlin will star in the Great American Family movie Fall Into Winter, which premieres in January. Her character is aghast when her brother sells his half of their family-owned, upscale candy shop to his best friend from high school, and her nemesis, forcing a sudden urgency to find connection and common ground. Fate ultimately brings the pair together.

Lori Loughlin appears in Fall Into Winter (Image credit: Great American Family)

Loughlin spent two months in prison in 2020 for her involvement in a scandal related to college admissions.

“Lori is a genre-defining star that I have had the honor to call a close friend and collaborator for more than 15 years,” said Bill Abbott, president and CEO of Great American Media. “We have a shared vision for creating meaningful and memorable movies that resonate with our passionate fans, and I look forward to welcoming her back to Great American Family to anchor our 2023 winter programming slate.”

Abbott ran Hallmark Channel before moving to Great American Media.

Loughlin’s TV roles include Full House, Fuller House and When Hope Calls, the latter airing on Hallmark Channel and then shifting to Great American Family.

Fall Into Winter is executive produced by Brad Krevoy and Susie Belzberg Krevoy. David Anselmo produces for HP Into Winter Productions, Inc. Cara J. Russell wrote the project. ■